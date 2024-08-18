Manhunt launched after six shot and killed at KZN informal settlement

The motive for the killings is unknown at this stage.

The shooting took place in Section V6 in Umlazi on Saturday night. Photo: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have launched a massive manhunt for suspects who shot and killed six men at an informal settlement in the province.

It is understood the shooting took place in Section V6 in Umlazi on Saturday night.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said reports indicate that three men were seated outside their rented accommodation “consuming alcohol” when unknown suspects arrived and opened fire at them.

“The suspects proceeded to the landlord’s house where they shot him and another man. The suspects also shot another man on the pathway. All six victims, aged between 20 and 40 years old were declared dead at the scene.

“The motive of the killings is unknown at this stage. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information regarding the incident and the possible whereabouts of the suspects to contact the nearest police station or call the crime stop number 08600 10111,” Netshiunda said.

KZN gun battles

The shooting comes a day after a criminal, allegedly from the notorious West Gang, was shot and killed in a gunbattle with police in Inanda.

It is understood that police were on their way to visit a home in the area, after officers were shot at earlier in the day, when they were involved in a car accident.

While they were attending to the collision, they were allegedly approached by members of the gang.

A confrontation happened and a gun battle ensued. Some gang members fled, while one died.

There have been a string of shootouts between criminals and police in KZN.

At least 37 suspects have been killed by law enforcement officers over the past month, 28 of those in KZN. Since April, 68 alleged criminals have been shot by police in standoffs.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi last month said police have a mandate to investigate and bring perpetrators to justice.

Mkhwanazi said if criminals cooperate with the police, no shoot-outs will occur.

Additional reporting by Kyle Zeeman

