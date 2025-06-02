WATCH: Police investigating after teenage girl’s mutilated body found in Roodepoort

The teen's death comes a week after budding journalist Olorato Mongale was murdered.

Police are investigating a murder case after the discovery of the mutilated body of a 14-year-old girl in Durban Deep.

A passerby made the grim discovery under a shrub in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg and notified police.

Missing

Police said the body was mutilated.

According to local authorities, Likhona Fose was last seen on Sunday afternoon after leaving home with friends.

Her disappearance triggered an intensive search by family members, community members, and local law enforcement.

Investigation

The circumstances surrounding her death remain unclear.

The police have launched a full investigation and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Olorato Mongale

Fose’s death comes about a week after budding journalist Olorato Mongale was murdered.

The 30-year-old was killed, and her body dumped, after she went on a date last Sunday in Johannesburg.

Police began a manhunt for Phila Makhanya, Fezile Ngubane and Bongani Mthimkhulu in the days after the death.

Suspects

Makhanya was killed in a police shootout on Friday, and police cleared Ngubane on Saturday. Mthimkhulu is currently on the run and was reportedly heading to the border.

Makhanya and Mthimkhulu were out on bail for kidnapping and robbery in Johannesburg, but were released on bail in April. Makhanya was also set to appear in court on Monday for a pending case in Brakpan and was a person of interest in a kidnapping case in KwaMashu.

Ngubane, who was initially identified as a suspect in a syndicate targeting young women, was arrested by police on Saturday.

One suspect cleared

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Ngubane’s father handed him in at the KwaMashu police station on Friday when he learnt that his son was sought by police in the Olorato murder case.

According to a preliminary report, Ngubane washes cars for a living and stays in the same neighbourhood as Makhanya.

“Makhanya allegedly identified Ngubane as a soft target and took his ID smart card and used it to obtain Rica SIM cards that Makhanya would use to commit his long list of kidnapping and robbery crimes targeted at young women.

“At times, it’s alleged that he would use Ngubane’s bank card to buy at various clothing stores. Ngubane’s ID was found as part of the 27 ID smart cards found in possession of the deceased,” Mathe said.

Mongale Friends, family and community members gathered at the Bloemfontein City Hall in the Free State on Sunday to pay their final respects to her.

