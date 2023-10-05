Father and daughter gunned down in Newlands

It is reported that the victims were shot by two unknown men.

The police in Sophiatown are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident on Wednesday at Waterval place in Newlands. Picture: iStock

The bond between a father and daughter was snatched on Wednesday when they were both gunned down by unknown suspects in Newlands, Johannesburg.

The police in Sophiatown are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder following a shooting incident on Wednesday at Waterval place in Newlands.

“It is reported that the victims, a father and daughter, were shot by two unknown men. The father (41) succumbed to his injuries while the daughter (14) was taken to hospital. The motive of the shooting is unknown at this stage,” said police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi.

She added that there are no arrests yet and the police requests anyone who may have information that can assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop at 08600 10111, alternatively anonymous tip-offs can be reported on MySapsApp which can be downloaded on any smartphone. All information received will be treated as strictly confidential.

Mass shooting in Cape Town

Meanwhile, four men and a woman were shot and killed in Gugulethu, Western Cape, late on Saturday night. A murder investigation has been opened by the Serious Violent Crimes (SVC) detectives in the province.

The latest tragedy comes after five people lost their lives in a similar mass shooting incident on Saturday.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the victims were sitting in two cars parked on the side of the road at the time of the shooting.

He said the suspects were dropped off a few metres from the two vehicles.

“The suspects approached the two vehicles and started firing shots at the two parked vehicles. After shooting, the suspects fled in the vehicle that had earlier dropped them off,” said Traut.

The identities of the victims have not yet been released.

“Detectives are working around the clock in pursuit of a number of leads and no arrests have been effected yet,” said Traut.

Similar modus operandi

Another mass shooting resulted in the death of five people in Gugulethu on Monday night.

The shooting had many similarities to Saturday night’s incident.

“Reports indicate that the victims were sitting in two vehicles when another vehicle with armed men emerged and shots were fired at the occupants of the two vehicles,” said Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa.

Five men between the ages of 46 and 52 were killed.

“The motive for the shooting is the subject of the police investigation that has been initiated with no arrests effected as yet,” Potelwa said on Tuesday.

Additional reporting by Gareth Cotterell.