Police nab suspect at roadblock with 6.5kg of drugs in trailer

Citizen Reporter

A drug dealer with 6.5 kilogrammes of dagga was nabbed at a roadblock on Prince Albert Road in the Central Karoo on Wednesday.

In an effort to eradicate the influx of drugs in the Western Cape, police members from the Prince Albert Flying Squad set up a roadblock on the main road to stop and search the contents of vehicles passing through.

It was during this operation that they spotted a suspicious-looking vehicle with a trailer attached. Police immediately pulled over the vehicle and searched both the main cabins and the trailer.

ALSO READ: Cape Town woman arrested following R1.5 million drug bust

It was then that they discovered the dagga with an estimated street value of R520 000.

The driver – a 24-year-old man – was immediately arrested. He is expected to make an appearance at the Prince Albert Magistrate’s Court soon.

In a separate incident, police officers from the K9 Unit in Beaufort West also set up a roadblock in the Beaufort West area to try nab drug dealers transporting illegal substances.

The officers then came across a long-distance bus which they pulled over to search. They managed to find a 27-year-old passenger with 2 233 mandrax tablets and 315 grams of tick, with a combined value of R221 000.

The passenger was arrested and charged.

Image: Supplied/Saps.

Crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and crystal meth

Meanwhile, on the same day in KwaZulu-Natal, the Hawks, working with Crime Intelligence, Public Order Policing and the Durban Metro Police, arrested two suspects, both aged 36, for dealing in drugs in the Chatsworth area.

The law enforcement officers orchestrated an undercover operation to find a way into the premises. A search was then conducted and officers found heroin capsules, pieces of crack cocaine, mandrax tablets and crystal meth worth approximately R58 680.

Police also seized R1 080 in cash suspected to be the proceeds of crime.

Image: Supplied by SAPS.

NOW READ: 58-year-old woman arrested with drugs destined for prison