PICS: R1.3bn worth of pure cocaine seized at Durban harbour

Police have seized 378kg of pure cocaine worth R1.3 billion on a container ship at the Durban harbour in KwaZulu-Natal.

R1.3 billion drug bust

The massive drug bust was carried out in the early hours of Friday morning, by customs officers of the South African Revenue Service (Sars) and the South African Police Service (Saps).

This followed a week-long intelligence-driven operation led by the Sars’ National Targeting Unit.

According to Sars, the Sars Marine Unit, Durban Operations, Saps Crime Intelligence and National Detective Services boarded the vessel that was coming into the country from South America to secure several containers that were profiled by the tax collection agency.

Bags containing 378 bricks of pure cocaine

The containers were inspected after they were unloaded in the Durban harbour.

The inspection revealed zinc metal products and several black bags containing 378 bricks of pure cocaine.

Bags filled with bricks of pure cocaine found aboard a ship at the Durban harbour. Picture: Supplied.

“The illicit cargo and what appears to be cellular tracking devices were handed over to Spas for further investigations,” Sars said in a statement.

Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter praised the well-coordinated work of all enforcement agencies involved in the operation.

“By working together, government has shown once again that it is determined to fight the scourge of narcotics entering the country and destroying the lives of its users, especially the youth.

“Sars will not tolerate these illegal activities but will rather continue to fulfill its mandate of facilitating legal trade to further the economic development of our country,” said Kieswetter.

One of the black bags containing 378 bricks of pure cocaine. Picture: Supplied.

