George building collapse: Another worker pulled from rubble 27 hours after collapse

Another survivor emerges from the George building collapse rubble after 27 hours. Rescue operations continue for more trapped workers.

A handout photo made available by Garden Route District Municipality (GRDM) Communications shows emergency services trying to locate trapped construction workers under the rubble of collapsed building. Picture: EPA-EFE/HERMAN PIETERS

Another George building collapse survivor was pulled out of the rubble successfully on Tuesday evening.

George Municipality mayor, Leon van Wyk, was speaking to eNCA when he announced that rescue workers have brought another worker to the surface as the multidisciplinary search and rescue operation is underway at Victoria Street, George.

“These are very emotional moments as these rescues are taking place. In the particular case of the person who just came up, that person had been there for going on 27 hours. It’s been a pretty long time,” he said.

Watch a video of the survivor being rescued:

[WATCH] Another #GeorgeBuildingCollapse survivor pulled out of the rubble, successfully.



Tune into #Newzroom405 for more developments on this story. pic.twitter.com/d5xGBLYbxi May 7, 2024

The mayor said the municipality was applauding any rescues that were made.

Six declared dead

According to the latest report from the mayor, emergency services have so far retrieved 30 victims, but six of those sustained multiple injuries and were declared dead by medical personnel.

Van Wyk said there are about 45 people left unaccounted out of the 75 workers who were present at the site at the time of the collapse, which occurred at 2.09pm on Monday.

The mayor said the rescue operation will continue into Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Search and rescue

In terms of the people who were rescued, the mayor said the most recent worker was in a “perky” state, but some of the other workers were in serious condition.

“We still need to see what that recovery process will entail, but as we move along, there are a number of situations where the rescue teams have had to deal with parts of limbs still stuck in the difficult area, and they need to work towards loosening up the area where those limbs are stuck,” van Wyk said.

Watch video from the scene of the collapse:

“There are a number of difficult issues that still need to be addressed, and it’s naturally an extremely difficult exercise to remove the rubble. A lot of work has been done today to remove rubble from the site and make it easier to start prying open these slabs.”

The mayor added that in the next 48 hours, the teams are still hoping to rescue a number of people.

Property developer disclosed

Earlier in the afternoon, van Wyk disclosed the name of the developer constructing the building, with NT NeoTrend Group named as the developer and ICE Projects as those in charge of the development. He confirmed that the plans for construction were submitted in December 2022 and approved in July 2023.

The mayor said an investigation process is underway by the George Police, the Department of labour and the Western Cape provincial government’s independent investigation.

“Those processes need to be followed so that they will determine what took place during this collapse,” he said.

Public donations

The George municipality has called on the public to assist the rescue teams who are on site with any donations.

Among the items needed at the site are:

Safety goggles

Headlamps

Drinking water

Energy drinks

Wine gums

Food

“Should any member of the public wish to provide any of the items, kindly deliver to the tent site via Ivy Street at 79 Victoria St, Delplan Consulting, which is being run by Gift of the Givers and Herman Pienaar of LoveGeorge, which will remain operational throughout the night,” said the George municipality on Tuesday.

For enquiries on how to donate, please contact: Gift of the Givers: Mario Ferreira (082 490 2752) and Herman Pienaar (082 829 6428)

Residents can also deliver safety equipment including helmets, safety goggles, headlamps and construction gloves to the GRDM Fire Station, Pearl Road, Tamsui Industria.

The George municipality has urged those who wish to make financial donations to use the following banking details:

George Municipality: Relief and Charitable Fund

ABSA BANK Cheque Acc: 9149554208

