Gauteng husband arrested after drugging, raping wife and sharing non-consensual porn videos

Police arrested a second suspect who is known to the husband on the same day.

A 34-year-old husband who drugged, raped his wife, and distributed pornographic material of him performing sexual acts on her has been arrested.

The South African Police Service (Saps) handcuffed the man for possession and distribution of drug-facilitated sexual abuse and child sexual abuse material in Boksburg on Thursday, 26 March 2026.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the husband was apprehended during a multi-disciplinary takedown operation in Gauteng.

Arrest

Van Wyk confirmed the team included investigators from the national and provincial Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations (SECI) unit in Gauteng, supported by the Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the US Embassy.

“Through close collaboration, the national Serial and Electronic Crime Investigations team received an intelligence report from the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the British High Commission, Cape Town, regarding a South African target who is believed to be involved in drug-facilitated sexual assault; Somnophilia or ‘sleep fetish,'” she said.

“The 34-year-old husband drugged, raped his wife, and distributed pornographic material of him performing sexual acts on her without consent on an exclusive social media channel over a period of five years. The victim appeared sedated and in a state of unconsciousness when these serious sexual offences were committed,” van Wyk added.

ALSO READ: A turning point in accountability? SA expert hails ‘landmark’ R51m child harm ruling against Meta and YouTube

Accomplice?

Forensic experts at the scene uncovered multiple images and videos relating to drug-facilitated sexual assault, as well as child sexual abuse material found on the suspect’s electronic devices.

“On the same day, further investigation led the team to another suspect in Germiston with a similar modus operandi. The two suspects are known to each other. Police also seized the 48-year-old suspect’s electronic devices and two unlicensed firearms found in his possession.”

Court

Van Wyk said both suspects are expected to appear before the Boksburg Magistrates’ Court on 27 March 2026.

“They are facing charges that include sexual assault, possession of an unlicensed firearm, possession, distribution and manufacturing of child sexual abuse material as well as contravention of Section 16 of the Cyber Crimes Act, namely sharing of intimate images without consent of the victim.”

Investigations and forensic analysis of the suspects’ devices remain ongoing.

ALSO READ: Police arrest girlfriend of Midrand child pornography suspect