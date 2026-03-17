‘These children are going through a lot’: Gayton McKenzie promises Disneyland trip for Joslin Smith siblings

Joslin went missing from Saldanha Bay more than two years ago.

Minister of Sport, Art and Culture, Gayton McKenzie, has pledged to fund a trip to Hong Kong Disneyland for the two siblings of missing Joslin Smith.

He made the announcement at the launch of the Joslin Smith Foundation over the weekend at the Dial Rock Community Centre in Saldanha Bay, Cape Town.

McKenzie said the foundation would also cover the siblings’ school fees and day-to-day support.

“These children are going through a lot. I want these kids, the next school holiday, the two of them, with the people who are looking after them, to be taken overseas to Disneyland in Hong Kong.

“I do not care how many millions it costs me… I want these children to never want for anything. No child must suffer the way these two children are suffering,” he said.

Joslin went missing from Saldanha Bay over two years ago. Her mother, Kelly Smith, and two other men, Jacquin “Boeta” Appollis and Steveno van Rhyn, were convicted last year of kidnapping and child trafficking in connection with her disappearance.

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Foundation to aid searches and assist families of missing children

McKenzie said the foundation would also support searches for missing children and assist affected families.

“Nobody held a gun to my head and said I must start a foundation. Nobody asked me to start a foundation. I decided it’s a duty to start a foundation, and I said to my leaders in the PA, I’m going to start it for Joslin. But it’s not only for Joslin, it’s for the children who go missing. And I also gave my lawyers instructions to start the foundation,” he said.

He added that he had received new information that could lead to a breakthrough in Joslin’s case.

“Wednesday, I’m going straight to the Minister of Police. I’m not going through cops, but straight to the minister because he’s an honest man,” McKenzie said.

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