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Police question suspect in connection with filmed beating of elderly woman in tavern

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By Jarryd Westerdale

Journalist

3 minute read

9 June 2026

07:09 am

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The video shows a young male wearing a yellow T-shirt repeatedly striking a defenceless elderly woman.

Man in custody in connection with Mpumalanga elderly assault.

Image for illustrative purpose. Picture: iStock

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Police have taken one man into custody in connection with an assault filmed at a tavern in Mpumalanga.

Mpumalanga police stated on Monday that they had been alerted to a “disturbing video” being shared on social media.

The video shows a young male wearing a yellow T-shirt repeatedly striking a defenceless elderly woman.

Schoemansdal police investigated the matter to establish the circumstances and identify the man wearing the yellow T-shirt.

Police have also tracked the elderly victim, providing her with medical assistance and collecting further details on the incident.

‘Investigation continues’

Police state that the incident occurred at a liquor outlet in Magogeni, near Nkomazi, at roughly 9pm on Saturday evening.

“The victim, who is employed at the establishment, was watching television when she was allegedly instructed to change the TV channel.

“It is further alleged that, at the time, she was violently assaulted by a male person,” confirmed Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli.

One man had been taken into custody in relation to the incident, but had not been immediately charged with a crime.

“Police have taken in a 22-year-old man for questioning in connection with the assault. The investigation continues, and no one will be spared should more information warrant further action.

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“Further developments will be communicated as the investigation continues,” Mdhluli confirmed.

WARNING: The following video may be disturbing to sensitive viewers

‘Brutal assault’ condemned

Provincial police leadership condemned the assault and praised those who helped alert police to the incident.

“The brutal assault of an elderly and vulnerable member of our community is both unacceptable and deeply disturbing. Such acts have no place in our society,” stated Mpumalanga police commissioner Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi

“We commend the members who responded promptly upon discovering the video, as well as worked tirelessly to locate the victim and ensure that appropriate action was taken.”

Saps remains committed to protecting the most vulnerable in our communities and will act decisively against anyone who perpetrates violence against defenceless victims,” Mkhwanazi concluded.

Read more on these topics

assault elderly Mpumalanga South African Police Service (SAPS)

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