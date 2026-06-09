You can relax, the second Mpumalanga lion has been caught

The second lion to escape in Mpumalanga has been safely captured.

The Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency (MTPA) has confirmed that it has successfully darted and captured a second escaped lion.

This capture was made in the Barberton Valley on Monday.

The search operation was conducted in very difficult terrain with dense vegetation and steep valleys. This made locating the lion quite challenging.

With the help of Wildlife Africa and other partners, aerial surveillance, drone technology, veterinary expertise and logistical support were provided.

It follows the capture of a first lion at Uitkyk Road on the outskirts of the City of Mbombela on 24 May 2026.

The search is over

For members of the community, it marks the end of the scary, nearly two-week nightmare.

“The successful outcome reflects the MTPA’s unwavering commitment to prioritising public safety while promoting responsible wildlife management and conservation”, said senior communications manager, Simphiwe Shungube.