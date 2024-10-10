WATCH: Police raid exposes shacks built inside Germiston building disguised as scrapyard

Police arrested 212 undocumented foreigners.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu says a raid in the Germiston CBD has exposed a number of shacks found inside a building disguised as a scrap yard on Wednesday.

Mchunu joined Ekurhuleni District Commissioner Major General Anna Sithole and Ekurhuleni mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza on a raid on different premises in the city.

The integrated operation is a result of a collaboration agreement signed in Ekurhuleni on Tuesday, calling on all law enforcement agencies, private security companies, and the community to work together in the fight against crime.

The operation, conducted in Germiston, Benoni and Alberton resulted in the arrest of 212 undocumented foreigners.

Three more suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms. This as three others were nabbed for dealing in drugs, among other crimes.

Germiston buildings raided

The team also raided abandoned and hijacked buildings in Germiston, where illegal electricity connection is rife.

Illegal liquor outlets were closed down and illegal mining hot spots patrolled.

In the Germiston CBD, police raided a building disguised as a scrapyard.

Underway: Operation in Germiston CBD. We stumbled upon this building, disguised as a scrapyard, once you enter, there are tenants living inside, with shacks erected. The Mayor of @City_Ekurhuleni will be attending to this matter. pic.twitter.com/wl1R0oojG9 — Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) October 9, 2024

“Once you enter, there are tenants living inside, with shacks erected. The Mayor of Ekurhuleni will be attending to this matter,” said Mchunu.

“These operations are expected to grow from strength to strength as we approach the festive season.”

The Ekurhuleni mayor said the operation was a sign that the cooperation agreement signed with the police minister was not just a PR event.

“Great work has been done by our policing, combined forces, showing strength. Police must not be sweet to criminals. A criminal must know – the minister has been very clear that we must separate and communities, build a strong boundary between them and criminals. This is a strong demonstration that the signature is not just a PR event, it means business,” said the mayor.

