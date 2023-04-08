Police seize multiple firearms in separate incidents in Western Cape, Mpumalanga

Compiled by Devina Haripersad

Police have clamped down on two suspects in different provinces who were in possession of illegal firearms.

Ekupumuleni incident

In the Western Cape, members of the South African Police Service (Saps) seized four firearms and ammunition belonging to a 35-year-man on Thusday.

The suspect was nabbed in Ekupumuleni, Milnerton while police were out at a crime scene of an attempted murder case.

The officers spotted the unknown man around 9pm when he jumped out of a vehicle and fled.

According to police spokesperson, warrant officer Joseph Swartbooi, said the suspect was then seen supposedly trying to hide an object inside the roof of a shack.

“The police members apprehended the male [suspect] and confiscated a revolver with ammunition in his possession. They then searched the parcel on the roof and confiscated an air rifle with ammunition.

“Further investigation resulted in the confiscation of two firearms and ammunition hidden inside the motor vehicle under the seat,” Swartbooi said in a statement.

The 35-year-man has since been charge with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition and will appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court soon.

SANParks tip-off

In a separate incident on the same day, the police arrested a man in Mpumalanga after receiving in tip-off from SANParks.

The man was nabbed by the Hawks at a house in Spelanyana, located in the Kabokweni area.

During the search and seize operation, the police confiscated three firearms, one of which did not belong to the suspect.

“It was established that the suspect had licenses for two of the firearms, a 410 caliber shotgun and a point 22 rifles. The third firearm, a 12 gauge shotgun did not belong to him,” Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said in a statement.

“He told police that the legal owner of the shotgun gave the firearm to him for safekeeping as he does not have a safe.”

The suspect was then arrested for illegal possession of a firearm.

The police also recovered seven shotgun rounds and two 303 rounds of ammunition.

“An additional charge of illegal possession of ammunition was also added,” Sekgotodi said.

The suspect will appear at the Kabokweni Magistrate Court on Tuesday.