Deadly plot unearthed: The wealthy EC farmer, his wife and ‘her plan to rake in R50m’

The wife of a prominent Eastern Cape farmer stands accused of plotting to have him murdered in a 'staged farm attack'.

Left: Johan and Anelle de Bruin, who has been charged with conspiracy to kill her husband. Right: Anelle during her second appearance at the Magistrate’s Court in Aliwal North on Wednesday. Pictures: Facebook/ Anelle de Bruin and supplied

The wife of a prominent Eastern Cape farmer, Anelle de Bruin, made her second appearance in the Magistrate’s Court in Aliwal North on Wednesday.

The 46-year-old De Bruin has been charged with conspiracy to have her husband, Johan de Bruin, 56, killed in a bid to claim what is believed to be more than R50 million in inheritance and insurance money.

According to the police dossier, the plot involved staging his murder to appear like a farm attack.

Anelle de Bruin: ‘Weakest link’ in alleged murder plot

De Bruin, who is also involved in divorce proceedings, was arrested on 9 January on their farm Rietpoort, about 30km outside Aliwal North.

Anelle de Bruin was arrested on 9 January, after police received a tip-off from a middleman. Picture: Facebook/ Anelle de Bruin

This after the middleman, whom she allegedly approached to arrange the hitmen, turned out to be a police informant.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Luxolo Tyali revealed that De Bruin was allegedly recorded instructing the hitmen to shoot the family’s dogs, as well as the tyres of her husband’s bakkie after killing him to make it look like a farm attack.

According to him, she also allegedly provided information on how long it would take for neighbouring farmers to respond, adding that she stood to inherit millions in the event of her husband’s death.

Trial postponed, bail extended

During De Bruin’s brief appearance yesterday, Magistrate Yiva Sithole postponed the trial until 23 April due to several items, such as cellphone records, the statements of key witnesses, photo albums and additional witness statements still being outstanding.

Anelle de Bruin’s bail conditions remain unchanged until her next appearance in the Magistrate’s Court in Aliwal North on 23 April. Picture: Supplied/ NPA

De Bruin’s bail was extended and her bail conditions remain unchanged: She is not allowed to set foot on the farm and her children are only allowed to visit her under supervision.

She was previously released on bail of R2 000 when she appeared in court on 17 January.

