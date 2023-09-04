Police triumph: Limpopo CIT gang raid shocks criminals

The successful raid on a cash-in-transit (CIT) gang in Makhado, Limpopo, was evidence that the South African Police Service (Saps) still have the kind of bite that can jar criminal enterprises, security experts said. Chad Thomas, an independent organised crime investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations, said the Saps had sent a clear message to crime syndicates with the shootings of members of a CIT gang. “Multiple units of Saps, including crime intelligence, are now taking the fight to criminals. This incident demonstrates that when given actionable intelligence, Saps does act to neutralise threats. ALSO READ: 18 suspects killed in shootout…

Chad Thomas, an independent organised crime investigator from IRS Forensic Investigations, said the Saps had sent a clear message to crime syndicates with the shootings of members of a CIT gang.

“Multiple units of Saps, including crime intelligence, are now taking the fight to criminals. This incident demonstrates that when given actionable intelligence, Saps does act to neutralise threats.

“These organised crime syndicates have zero value for the lives of bystanders and will never hesitate to kill police and security officers,” said Thomas.

Textbook execution

“It was a textbook execution of fantastic proportions,” said security expert Marius van der Merwe of QPF Tactical. A former member of the police, he said that when the service’s special operations divisions show their teeth, criminals run.

“We still rank among some of the best in the world, with highly trained operatives, well equipped for takedowns.

“During the raid and subsequent shootout, 19 suspects were killed in a 90-minute long gunfight.

“When you receive intelligence about a criminal operation where an imminent strike, such as the planned cash- in-transit robbery, was allegedly ready to be executed, there is a quick succession of events that take place,” said Van der Merwe.

Joint operational units immediately plan this, he said, and private security often gets involved to bolster the force.

Another source explained that a general tactical approach to raids like Makhado is usually an L-shaped penetration with an additional stopper group based at the empty end to halt any attempt at escape.

Operatives are kitted out with bulletproof vests, ballistic helmets and firearms that could include high calibre automatic rifles such as R4s, R5s through to shotguns, non-lethal weapons and handguns.

Stun grenades form part of the kit as well as smoke grenades.

“This time it was the criminals who were surprised and they met their match,” said Thomas.

Success

Body count aside, police success at Makhado looked like this: A cash-in-transit heist was foiled and, according to a report on an online security Whatsapp group, a large amount of explosives were recovered along with rifles and ammunition.

Luxury vehicles were seized too, including a Land Rover Freelander, a Toyota Hilux, Mercedes-Benz GL SUV, a Ford Ranger Wildtrack, a Jeep Cherokee and a Volkswagen Tiguan.

Several of these vehicles were previously reported as stolen or hijacked.

“I have the highest respect for the police members who put their lives on the line to lead the battle against crime from the front,” said Van der Merwe.

“They are heroes.”