Crime September 1, 2023 | 4:45 pm

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

2 minute read

1 Sep 2023

04:45 pm

JUST IN: 18 suspects killed in shootout with police in Limpopo

By Faizel Patel - Senior Digital Journalist

The suspects were shot and killed by police officers following a cash-in-transit heist.

18 Suspects killed in shootout with police in Limpopo

Photo: iStock

Police have confirmed that at least 18 suspects have been killed in a shootout with officers in Limpopo on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Saps top brass are on their way to the scene in the province.

“The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, the National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Lebeya and the Deputy National Commissioner of policing are on their way to a crime scene in Makhado, Limpopo where 18 suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with police,” Mathe said.

It is understood the suspects were shot and killed in the shootout with police officers following a cash in transit heist.

This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Five murder suspects killed in shootout with cops in KZN

Read more on these topics

CIT heist Limpopo shootout South African Police Service (Saps)

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mbeki claims load shedding was deliberately created by Eskom
News Ramaphosa exonerated by Reserve Bank over Phala Phala farm saga
South Africa Over R63bn owed: Eskom’s municipality debt crisis continues
Rugby Timeline: Siya Kolisi’s long road back from a serious knee injury
Business Woolworths has most expensive groceries in July, Makro the cheapest – see more here
Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe