JUST IN: 18 suspects killed in shootout with police in Limpopo

The suspects were shot and killed by police officers following a cash-in-transit heist.

Police have confirmed that at least 18 suspects have been killed in a shootout with officers in Limpopo on Friday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said Saps top brass are on their way to the scene in the province.

“The National Commissioner of the Saps, General Fannie Masemola, the National Head of the Hawks Lieutenant General Lebeya and the Deputy National Commissioner of policing are on their way to a crime scene in Makhado, Limpopo where 18 suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with police,” Mathe said.

It is understood the suspects were shot and killed in the shootout with police officers following a cash in transit heist.

This is a developing story

