Police warn public of criminals posing as bogus cops in KZN

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have warned the public to be cautious of criminals pretending to be police officers.

According to police, the fake cops are targeting the KwaMashu community in the province.

Spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said there have been a number of reported cases where a similar modus operandi was used by what is believed to be a syndicate which operates in malls and shopping centres.

“A person would drop a stack of what looks like money next to an unsuspecting victim and would be polite in convincing the victim to move with him to a ‘safer’ spot where he would offer to share the money with the victim.

“All of a sudden, a group of men will emerge, posing as police officers who are investigating a case of robbery. The victim would then be forced into the fake police officers vehicle and the victim would be taken to unknown areas where the suspects rob the victims of their belongings,” Netshiunda said.

Visiting malls

Netshiunda urged members of the community to be cautious at malls and warned against picking up any money.

“In a recent case, a 48-year-old woman was at a mall in KwaMashu where the suspects used the same trick and drove away with her. The suspects transferred a huge amount of money from her bank account and she was later abandoned in Chatsworth,” Netshiunda said.

Cop bakkie cloned

Earlier this year, two criminals were arrested for cloning a South African Police Services (Saps) vehicle to commit truck hijackings.

It is understood members of Ekurhuleni District Crime Intelligence, Trio Task Team, Tembisa Tracing Team and Highway Patrol Unit acted on a tip-off regarding a suspicious marked Saps bakkie in the Rabie Ridge area.

Spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said preliminary investigations revealed the vehicle was stolen in Bedfordview in December 2022.

