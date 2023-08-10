WATCH: N3 closed after truck carrying paraffin crashes in KZN

By Faizel Patel

Both carriageways of the N3 in Ashburton, Pietermaritzburg, have been closed after a truck carrying paraffin collided with another heavy vehicle early on Thursday morning.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said the accident caused huge traffic congestion on all routes between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

The department has urged motorist to be patient.

“The congestion has now spilled over to alternative routes such as R103 and R603.

“Currently, the team is working on a mop-up operation, which is estimated to take hours. Motorists are urged to use alternative routes such as R103 and R603; however, they are cautioned of heavy congestion on those roads due to road works,” the department said.

Truck crash

In a separate accident, two people have been killed in a horrific truck accident on the N3 towards Durban.

Paramedics said they arrived on the scene early on Thursday to find the truck on its roof.

Als Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said one person was injured in the accident.

“Three occupants were inside the vehicle. The truck had overturned coming to rest on its roof. Two people have unfortunately been declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the third person escaped with minor injuries. He was transferred to a nearby hospital for further care.

Jamieson said traffic along the N3 towards Durban was heavily congested and urged motorists to use alternative routes.

Truck fire

Meanwhile, a truck caught fire in the Germiston area on Thursday on the corner of Refinery Road and M2.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) spokesperson Katlego Mphahlele said a motorcycle was also involved in the incident.

“The biker sustained serious injuries and was rushed to hospital for medical treatment. The fire department is on site, as well as the EMPD controlling traffic. Motorists are advised to approach the scene with caution,” said Mphahlele.

