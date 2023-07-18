‘No uniforms stolen during attack on Pretoria police building’ – Saps

By Faizel Patel

The South African Police Services (Saps) has assured the public that reports of police uniforms being stolen during an attempted robbery at a building in Pretoria is fake news.

12 heavily armed men attacked the Saps logistical building in Pretoria over the weekend.

The suspects, allegedly armed with AK-47s, entered the premises and held up guards at the gate. It is believed the group tried to break into the armoury and shot and injured a police captain from forensics.

Shortly after the attack, a notice was posted on social media informing the public that a “a large quantity” of police uniforms were stolen and people should take precautions.

“Fake news”

The notice also informed the public about distinguishing features of the police uniforms.

However, Saps has dismissed the post as fake news.

“Fake news circulating on social media stating that Saps uniforms were stolen when armed men attempted to enter a Saps building in Pretoria 16/07. Saps cautions members of the public from circulating false reports. No police uniforms were stolen.”

#sapsHQ #FakeNews circulating on social media stating that SAPS uniforms were stolen when armed men attempted to enter a SAPS building in Pretoria 16/07. SAPS cautions members of the public from circulating false reports. No police uniforms were stolen. #DeleteDontShare NP pic.twitter.com/JG7EXpk9Tt— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) July 17, 2023

Manhunt

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who attempted to enter the building.

Spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said the twelve suspects were travelling in a white Ford Ranger bakkie.

“The motive for the attempt to enter the building is under investigation. Police officers who were on patrol foiled the attempt to enter the building. During confrontation, one member, a constable was shot and wounded during the attack. He has been taken to hospital for medical care. Nothing was taken and stolen from the building.

“The Saps has set aside R25 million this financial year for security upgrades at all its buildings,” Mathe said.

Mathe has urged anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects to come forward to contact their nearest police station.

