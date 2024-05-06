Crime

By Kyle Zeeman

6 May 2024

More than 600 000 Operation Shanela arrests, 480 litres of petrol seized.

Police have detailed the successes of Operation Shanela.

Police Operation Shanela eThekwini KZN

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Police have arrested over 600 000 people in a year.

This was revealed during a media briefing on Monday.

Operation Shanela was started in May last year to fight crime in highspots across the country.

Among those arrested were 183 for human trafficking.

The majority of arrests were for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

8,500 suspects were nabbed for rape

While over 2 500 were arrested for murder.

Cable theft

Cable theft continues to be a major issue in the country, with City Power recently asking police and the military to intervene.

173 997kgs of copper cable was confiscated by police during Operation Shanela.

Fuel theft: a heavy bill

Police revealed that 480 645 litres of fuel had been recovered by police during the operation.

The clampdown on fuel theft saw officers arrest two suspects for allegedly using a cloned card to purchase over 650 litres of diesel in 20-litre containers.

“Diesel estimated at about R30 000 was handed back to the owner,” police said.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates

Crime Operation Shanela Police

