Police arrest man for trying to dispose woman’s body at dump site

A 38-year-old man has been arrested after he tried to discard a woman’s body at a dumping site in Mpumalanga.

It is understood the suspect had to be “snatched” away from an angry mob by the Baberton police after he was reportedly caught pushing a trolley with a 19-year-old woman’s body wrapped inside a bag.

Body in shopping trolley

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said they are investigating the incident.

“The suspicious looking man caught the attention of three ladies when they reportedly saw him pushing the trolley seemed heavy for him. The ladies then stopped a certain taxi operator driving in a kombi at the traffic lights, narrated what they observed and requested him to assist in investigating.”

“Upon seeing them, the bag fell from the man’s trolley. His bag was opened by one of these concerned citizens and it was a shocking surprise when the human body of a lady was found inside,” Mohlala said.

Mob attack

Mohlala said police were called to the scene, but the situation turned ugly.

“When police arrived on the scene, some community members had already started assaulting him. Be as it may, police managed to calm down the situation and the suspect was rescued from the angry mob. The man was arrested then taken to hospital to receive treatment under police guard.”

“The motive as well as cause of death is yet to be established and a post-mortem will be conducted. Currently, police investigation continues to unearth this whole shocking incident,” Mohlala said.

Incident condemned

Mohlala said the provincial commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, condemned the incident.

“She said police appreciate the citizens who played a vital role in uncovering this tragedy,” Mohalala added.

