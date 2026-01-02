Reckless use of fireworks leads to death in North West

Police in Lethabong near Rustenburg have registered two dockets.

A dispute over the use of fireworks to ring in the new year has resulted in the death of one person in the North West province.

Police in Lethabong near Rustenburg have registered two dockets, one of murder and the other of malicious damage to property.

Death

This stems from a stabbing incident that occurred on Thursday, 01 January 2026, at about 03:25am.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sam Tselanyane said it is alleged that patrons were at a tavern in Lethabong when some individuals, who were also inside the tavern, started igniting fireworks.

“Those who were against this confronted them, which led to a fight that started inside the tavern and then moved outside. During the commotion, a 38-year-old victim was stabbed with a sharp object and died instantly.

“Thereafter, a group that was with the deceased allegedly attacked the suspect, who managed to flee the scene on foot. The group then identified the suspect’s vehicle that was parked nearby, and set it alight,” Tselanyane said.

Arrest

It is alleged that after the suspect learned that his vehicle had been set alight and feared returning to the tavern, he went to the police station to seek help.

“After being identified as a murder suspect, he was immediately arrested and detained. The 45-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Bafokeng Magistrate’s Court in Tlhabane on Monday, 05 January 2026, on a charge of murder. The possibility of further arrests is not ruled out,” Tselanyane said.

Using fireworks

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of North West, Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, condemned this incident in the strongest possible terms.

“It is disappointing that despite numerous warnings regarding the careful use of fireworks, some members of the community continue to act recklessly to the extent of even discharging fireworks in a tavern, and a person ends up losing a life.”

Naidoo conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family and assured the public that police will leave “no stone unturned in ensuring that justice is served.”

