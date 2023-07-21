Zandile Khumalo ‘didn’t fight’ with Longwe Twala on night of Senzo Meyiwa’s death

By Thapelo Lekabe

Singer and dancer Zandile Khumalo has denied claims that she was fighting with her boyfriend, Longwe Twala, on the night the Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed.

Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Khumalo is under cross-examination at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Friday in the trial of five men accused of killing Meyiwa in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg, on 26 October 2014.

Defence lawyer Charles Mnisi put it to Khumalo a state witness would testify that he received a call from her sister, Kelly Khumalo, on the night of the shooting.

ALSO READ: Zandile Khumalo denies being drunk on the night of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder

The witness allegedly said Kelly told him Meyiwa had been shot while trying to stop a fight between Zandile and Twala, the son of legendary musician Sello “Chicco” Twala.

“The state has provided us with a statement that it disclosed. Unfortunately, the name of the witness is not in the list of state witnesses. I presume the name of the witness is being withheld for security reasons.

“This witness will come and tell this court that on the date of this incident, he got a call from your sister Kelly. Unfortunately, as she tried to explain what happened, the call got cut and they couldn’t reach her afterwards. The witness then called Tumelo Madlala [Meyiwa’s close friend] and told him Senzo was hit by a bullet and this happened as he was trying to stop a fight between yourself and Longwe. Do you have any comment on this?” asked Mnisi.

Khumalo denied the claims.

“Firstly, Longwe and I were not fighting,” she said. “We were very happy at the time and in a very good space. The fact that I invited him to my home, that means we were on good terms.

“What is being said by the witness I know nothing about,” she said.

State objects to question

State prosecutor advocate George Baloyi objected to the question put by the defence, saying there is no statement on record from the state that alleged this happened.

Baloyi asked the question be withdrawn from court record.

“We object to that question. If the question was based on that statement, we submit that it ought to be withdrawn.”

Mnisi told the court he was paraphrasing from a statement and agreed to withdraw the question, while insisting the witness would make the allegation.

“Nonetheless this witness is going to be called to come and testify,” he said. “What I suggested to this witness here, for now, maybe put in abeyance and be withdrawn from the record.”

The trial continues.

NOW READ: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial: Zandile Khumalo identifies accused as intruder