Robbers blow up CIT van on the N12

Cash-in-transit heists have been increasing in recent months.

Robbers cornered and blew up yet another cash-in-transit vehicle along the N12 near Diepkloof, Soweto.

Police at the scene have since closed off the left lanes towards Southgate Mall.

Earlier, pedestrians were seen rushing to the overturned van to salvage any cash they could find. It is not yet known how much was stolen by the robbers.

Increased cash heists

The latest incident comes after several cash-in-transit heists including in KwaZulu-Natal, Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

On Thursday, a shootout ensued between the robbers and police in eThekhwini, four of the robbers were killed.

A follow-up on a tip-off led law enforcement officers to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu, believed to be a safe haven for the suspects.

This was the second cash heist in KwaZulu-Natal this week, after Tuesday’s attempted robbery near Folweni.

A security guard was killed and two others injured in the incident.

Last week, one suspect was killed and two others arrested in a shootout with police following a heist on the M1 south just before the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg.

One police officer was injured in the shooting.

