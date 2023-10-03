One security guard killed, two others wounded in Durban CIT heist

The M35 was closed in both directions while the South African Police Services (Saps) investigated the incident.

Photo: ALS Paramedics

One security guard has been killed and two others injured during a cash-in-transit robbery near Folweni in KwaZulu-Natal.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said emergency services responded to the scene on the M35 just after 9am on Tuesday.

On arrival at the scene, paramedics found an armoured van lying on its side at the entrance to a private residence south of Durban.

Injuries

A quick triage by paramedics established that one guard had been fatally wounded and declared deceased on scene.

“One guard had sustained critical gunshot wounds and was stabilised on scene by advanced life support Paramedics before a call was made to the Netcare911 Aeromedical Helicopter to airlift the guard to a Level 1 trauma unit. A third guard had sustained moderate injuries and was treated on scene by ALS Paramedics before being transported to Hospital,” Jamieson said.

Jamieson said the M35 was closed in both directions to allow the South African Police Services (Saps) to investigate the incident.

M1 shootout

Last week, one suspect was killed and two others arrested in a shootout with police following a cash-in-transit heist on the M1 South just before the Booysens off-ramp in Johannesburg.

One police officer sustained a gunshot wound and is recovering in hospital.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said security guards had just picked up money from various outlets and were on their way back to their base when they were disarmed and the cash van bombed.

Mathe said the suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

“A shootout ensued with the suspects, who were travelling in a Toyota Quantum. One suspect was certified dead on the scene while two others were apprehended. Three rifles were recovered, cash and two cellphones have been seized.”

“A manhunt is underway for the remaining suspects,” Mathe said.

