CIT robber involved in cash van heists nabbed in KZN

The CIT suspect is also linked with a case of attempted cash in transit robbery and attempted murder which occurred on the N2.

A 50-year-old suspected cash-in-transit robber involved in cash van robberies has been arrested in KwaZulu-Natal.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspect was arrested during an intelligence driven operation on Friday consisting of officers from the eThekwini Trio Tracking team and provincial Crime Intelligence officers.

“The team operationalised intelligence and tactically approached a house at Hluthankungu just after midnight on Friday, 6 October. The suspect was found in possession of two firearms whose serial numbers were filed off.

“He was also found to be in possession of several rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms, a police bullet resistant vest, 16 channel signal jammer, money bags branded with the names of banking institutions, 12 bank cards, as well as 26 South African green barcoded identity documents,” said Netshiunda.

ALSO READ: Four suspected CIT robbers killed in shootout with police

CIT heists

Netshiunda added that the suspect is also linked with a case of attempted cash in transit robbery and attempted murder which occurred on the N2 southbound near Nkombo Bridge in May 2023.

“During the incident, one suspect was fatally wounded, whilst the other was injured when their vehicle overturned during a shootout with cash in transit security guards. The injured suspect was arrested and has been in custody ever since.”

Netshiunda said the suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

CIT suspects killed in shootout

Meanwhile, four suspects believed to have been involved in a spate of cash in transit robberies in the eThekwini District have been killed in a shootout with police on Friday morning.

Netshunda said a team comprising of various police disciplines and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) followed up information after the spate in cash in transit heists.

“Intelligence led the law enforcement officers to a house at the corner of Queen Nandi Drive and Sikhindi Road in KwaMashu which was believed to be a safe haven for the suspects.

“When police announced their presence, the suspects started firing shots at the police, leaving the men of law with no other alternative but to return fire and a shootout ensued. Four suspects sustained fatal gunshot wounds during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

ALSO READ: One security guard killed, two others wounded in Durban CIT heist