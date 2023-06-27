Panic and police: Robbers target jewellery store at Chatsworth Centre [Watch]

By Citizen Reporter

Pandemonium, panic and police flooded the bustling Chatsworth Centre earlier today (27 June) after Mayuris Jewellers was once again a victim of crime when an unconfirmed number of robbers raided the store.

Crime group chats are buzzing with reports on the incident. The jewellery store was robbed previously in 2017 and 2018.

One video in particular shows four men just outside the store, which is filling up with smoke, as they kick the outside glass before one more suspect, wearing red gloves, appears from inside the shop, and hands another what appeared to be a tray of jewellery, before running off.

Interestingly, one of the suspects was fully dressed in the familiar blue eThekwini Water and Sanitation attire.

Shops close doors as robbers make getaway

The suspects did manage to escape, allegedly in a silver Toyota Avanza, with the number plate being a false one.

As stores shut their shops, staff watched on as police were forced to cordon off a larger area than usual as one of the suspects appears to have dropped a blue duvet/ sheet, which was used to carry the stolen goods easily as a number of these could be seen around it.

The robbers dropped a blue sheet which was used to carry some stolen jewellery from Chatsworth Centre’s Mayuris Jewellers. Photo: Supplied

Chatsworth Centre confirms robbery

Although multiple reports indicate that a number of stores fell victim to the criminals, a statement from the Chatsworth Centre management stated:

“Dear tenants. We confirm that there was an incident at one of the jewellery stores at Chatsworth Centre. No staff or shoppers were injured and we confirm there was no shootout at Chatsworth Centre. The situation is under control and business can resume as normal. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

The suspects fled the scene with jewellery from Mayuris Jewellers at Chatsworth Centre. Photo: Supplied

Management was approached for comment shortly after the incident and indicated that a full statement will be released in due course.

Metro Police and members of the South African Police Service (Saps) were at the scene in their numbers with the latter currently investigating the incident.

