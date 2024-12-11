Top 10 stories of the day: Gwarube struggles with Bela | New ministers cost R200m | Motsepe explains Mngqithi sacking

News today includes clashes between sections of the ANC, the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) and the basic education minister over the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act could result in a Cabinet reshuffle.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has disclosed that the addition of new ministers and deputy ministers will cost South African taxpayers nearly R240 million in the next financial year.

Furthermore, a series of unfavourable results led to Manqoba Mngqithi’s demise as Mamelodi Sundowns coach.

Weather tomorrow: 12 December 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, and the heat wave will continue in Eastern Cape until Thursday and in Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and parts of KwaZulu-Natal until at least Friday. – full weather forecast here.

Gwarube caught between a rock and a hard place over Bela Act implementation

This is the opinion of Sanet Solomon, a political analyst from the University of South Africa (Unisa).

Minister of Basic Education, Siviwe Gwarube. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Sadtu has told President Cyril Ramaphosa that he should implement clauses 4 and 5 of the Act by the end of the week or face legal action.

Water crisis: Concerns raised over Rand Water’s 86-hour planned repairs in Joburg

Several suburbs are facing a weekend without water as Rand Water begins an 86-hour water shutdown on Friday.

This, the utility said, is to perform essential maintenance.

Picture: iStock

Among the areas that will likely be without water are

Soweto,

Randburg/Roodepoort,

Brixton,

Crosby,

Hursthill

Lenasia,

Parts of Johannesburg central

These areas are fed from the Eikenhof Pump Station.

New GNU ministers, deputy ministers to cost SA taxpayers more than R200m

This revelation comes amid growing public and political criticism over the expense of the country’s executive, which now comprises 77 members.

President Cyril Ramaphosa hosts a working dinner with leaders of political parties that are signatories to Government of National Unity (GNU) at Genadendal, Cape Town. Picture: GCIS

With new ministries being established only three months into the 2024/2025 financial year, Finance Minister Godongwana had to adjust the budget during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS).

‘Strategic friends’: Parties, including EFF, invited to MK party’s anniversary rally, says Shivambu

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have been invited to uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party’s first anniversary rally set for this weekend.

The event will take place on 15 December at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, MK secretary-general Floyd Shivambu announced that the African Transformation Movement (ATM) has already accepted the invitation.

Sundowns chairman Motsepe explains Mngqithi sacking

Although last month’s Carling Knockout loss to Magesi FC sticks out like a sore thumb, Mngqithi’s days were numbered as early as their quarter-final exit in the MTN8 at the hands of Stellenbosch FC.

Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe during a press conference at Chloorkop, Kempton Park on the 10 December 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Brazilians chairman Tlhopie Motsepe was at pains to emphasise that Mngqithi’s future wasn’t decided by just one game.

