SA man arrested in Alaska for cruise ship stabbing spree

Ntando Sogoni was arrested in Alaska for allegedly stabbing multiple people on a cruise ship.

A South African man was arrested in Juneau, Alaska, in the United States (US), for allegedly going on a stabbing spree with medical scissors while on a cruise ship.

Ntando Sogoni, 35, was arrested for allegedly stabbing multiple people on Tuesday after being disembarked by the FBI.

The announcement of Songani’s arrest was made by US Attorney of the District of Alaska, S. Lane Tucker, and special agent in charge of the FBI Anchorage Field Office, Rebecca Day.

Man worked on the ship

According to the US Attorney’s Office in Alaska’s court documents, on Monday, Songoni was working on the ship when other employees observed him attempting to deploy a lifeboat.

He was subsequently contacted by ship security and escorted to the ship’s medical centre for an assessment.

“Upon arrival, Sogoni physically attacked a security guard and a male nurse inside an examination room and proceeded to enter another examination room where a woman, who is a US citizen, was being examined,” the attorney’s office said in a statement.

“He grabbed a pair of scissors and stabbed the woman multiple times in the arm, hand, and face. He also stabbed two security guards who intervened – one in the head and one in the back and shoulders.”

Cruise ship stabbing: SA man detained

The accused was then detained and held in the ship’s jail until he disembarked the ship and was arrested on Tuesday.

Sogoni has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon within maritime and territorial jurisdiction.

“If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250 000 (R4 621 825) fine for each count. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the US sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors,” the attorney’s office said.

The FBI’s Anchorage Field Office, FBI Juneau resident agency, and the Coast Guard Investigative Service are investigating the matter. Assistant US Attorney Jack Schmidt will be prosecuting the case.