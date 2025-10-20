SANDF soldier shoots teenage son before trying to take his own life

A SANDF member in Limpopo is under police guard after allegedly killing his 17-year-old son

A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member is under police guard in Limpopo after he tried to kill himself on Sunday after fatally shooting his teenage son.

The 53-year-old father allegedly shot and killed his 17-year-old son at Mutsha village, Tshitandani, in the Vhembe District on Sunday, 19 October 2025, around 6.17am.

Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said that the police at Levubu received a call about a shooting incident.

Father attempted suicide after allegedly shooting his son

Police said the man fired multiple shots at his son. He then tried to take his own life by turning the 9mm pistol on himself at home.

“The police quickly went to the scene and on arrival they found a male lying on the ground in a pool of blood who was still alive. Next to him there was a handgun,” Ledwaba said.

Officers found several cartridges around the father, a SANDF member based near Mookgophong.

“Further investigation led the police inside the house, where they found the young male, estimated to be 17 years old, lying on the bed with bullet wounds to the head.”

Police took the father to the hospital under guard for medical treatment.

Motive unknown

Ledwaba said the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this stage. The police are not ruling out domestic violence. The teen and his father lived in the same house.

The provincial police commissioner in Limpopo, Lieutenant-General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned the ongoing domestic violence-related incidents in the province.

“I once more call upon families to seek professional help when experiencing domestic challenges instead of resorting to violence,” said Hadebe.

Free State father-son shooting case

This is not the only violent father‑son shooting of the year. In a similar incident in Bainsvlei, Free State, a father allegedly shot and killed his son.

A 56-year-old man sustained a gunshot wound to the neck on 19 April and was admitted to hospital. The shooting occurred at a residence on Midhurst Avenue.

Police arrested the suspect, Gert Bruhns, shortly after the incident as he tried to flee.

Authorities initially charged him with attempted murder, but upgraded the charge to murder after his son died in hospital from his injuries.

