Crime

SA’s police stations becoming criminals’ leading firearm shops

Gun activists say police are too poorly trained and under-resourced to prevent criminals from raiding cop shops for weapons.

With 13 robberies at police stations in the last three years, during which 78 firearms and 982 rounds of ammunition were stolen, activists have pointed to police complicity in arming criminals with enough firepower to unleash a reign of terror. This was revealed in Police Minister Bheki Cele’s reply to Freedom Front Plus leader Dr Pieter Groenewald’s parliamentary question regarding robberies at police stations. Particularly alarming to gun activists is that none of the 24 suspects arrested in connection with the robberies has thus far been successfully prosecuted, with them pointing to poor police training, resources and expertise. Cele's reply...

