Ten of 11 accused in Sassa R260 million fraud case granted bail

Shumani Khwerana and his ten co-accused, eight of whom are Sassa officials, face multiple charges.

The 11 accused in the R260 million South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud case. Picture: X/@KayaNews

Ten of the 11 accused in the R260 million South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) fraud case have been released on bail.

The accused fraudsters returned to the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday to continue their bail application.

Bail

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the bail amounts range between R10 000 and R30 000.

“The fourth accused, Ethiopian national Abenezer Tilahyn, was denied bail after the court ruled, he posed a flight risk. The matter has been postponed to 2 September 2025 for further investigation.

“As part of the bail conditions, the accused are required to surrender their travel documents and are prohibited from interfering with the ongoing investigation or any state witnesses,” Mjonondwane said.

‘No flight risks’

Mjonondwane said in considering the bail application, the court reviewed affidavits from the investigating officer, Constable Manana, as well as two affidavits from Mazimela Kubeka, a senior internal investigator at Sassa.

“These documents outlined how the accused were implicated in the alleged crimes. The court found no evidence that the ten accused, excluding Tilahyn, were flight risks or that they would interfere with evidence or the investigation.

“Sassa confirmed that the implicated employees have been suspended and no longer have access to its systems,” Mjonondwane said.

Charges

Shumani Khwerana and his ten co-accused, eight of whom are Sassa officials, face multiple charges, including cybercrime, fraud, and theft.

Some of the accused who had been previously arrested include Khwerana, Nkhensani Sharon Maluleke, Tshilidzi Ramaphosa and Tilahyn.

Fraud scheme

The state alleges that the accused are alleged to have orchestrated a sophisticated scheme involving the creation of fake Sassa profiles, from which more than R4 million was allegedly deposited.

These profiles were allegedly used to withdraw large sums of money from various Sassa pay points.

Mjonondwane said the NPA respects the court’s ruling, which marks only a stage in the legal process.

“This development does not deter the NPA’s commitment to ensuring accountability and transparency within the public sector,” Mjonondwane said.

