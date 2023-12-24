Seven arrested for killing man, police suspect they could be linked to seven other murders

Police believe a string of murders in Mpumalanga may be connected.

Seven suspects were arrested when they went to a police station in Piet Retief, Mpumalanga, to hand over a gun belonging to a dead man.

The suspects told police the man wanted to shoot them, but they managed to disarm him.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the accused claimed that the man tripped and fell during the confrontation, and they left him on the scene.

“Police visited the scene for further investigation and found out that the victim was assaulted and was certified dead on the scene by medical practitioners. Hence, the seven were arrested,” said Mohlala.

ALSO READ: Two men and woman shot with assault rifle while walking down street in Delft

The suspects, aged between 20 and 33, are expected to appear before the Piet Retief Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 27 December 2023.

Seven other people killed

This was followed by seven other people being killed, which police suspect may be linked to the first incident.

“The first victim aged 26 years was allegedly robbed of his cellphone on Friday night 22 December 2023. According to information, the victim mobilised a backup and went out looking for suspects.”

The men confronted a group of people they suspected had stolen the cellphone, but they were not the ones who robbed the victim.

“The group became aggressive and assaulted the victim. He was rushed to hospital and later discharged the same night.”

On Saturday, the man died in hospital.

Four other people were then attacked in, Oosloop, Piet Retief, in what is believed to be an act of revenge.

“Two of the victims were declared dead on the scene and the other two lost their lives in hospital.”

More people were then attacked in Mangosuthu and Phosa. Mohlala said two people died at the scene while one person lost his life in hospital on Sunday morning.

“Police are working hard to get all those behind the killing and could not rule out possibilities of linking the arrested suspects to these murders pending investigation,” said Mohlala.

Four arrested for stabbing and killing man

Four suspects have been arrested for fatally stabbing a man at a tavern in Limpopo.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 25, killed the 20-year-old man after an argument led to a fight.

“It is alleged that one suspect had an unknown sharp object, and stabbed the victim three times on his upper body, and they then fled the scene. The victim was taken by the tavern’s owner to the nearest hospital, where the medical officer pronounced him dead,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

The dead man was identified as Jason Mlambo.

The suspects were arrested on Friday 22 December 2023. Three were arrested at Mabuladithlare village, while the fourth one was arrested at Haarmanstal after his family handed him over to the police station.

They will appear before Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court soon, facing charges of murder.

Police investigations are still ongoing.

ALSO READ: Man accused of decapitating mother and sister to represent himself in court