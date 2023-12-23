Man accused of decapitating mother and sister to represent himself in court

The man who beheaded his mother and sister will represent himself when the case resumes on 25 January 2024.

The court appearance of a man accused of killing his mother and sister has been postponed due to outstanding DNA and ballistic reports.

Elias Mkhize appeared at the Richmond Court in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Friday. The matter was postponed to 25 January.

Mkhize allegedly killed his mother and sister before decapitating them.

He insisted on representing himself in court.

Police arrested the man after he was suspected of killing his mother and sister, who were found decapitated this week.

The man allegedly shot his 87-year-old mother and 39-year-old sister at their home in Esigodini, mid-Illovo, on Wednesday afternoon.

Heads stashed in pit latrine

Police found the victims’ beheaded bodies lying in a pool of blood when they arrived at the crime scene.

“A subsequent search inside the yard led to the recovery of the deceased persons’ heads which were stashed inside a pit latrine.

“The knife which was used to cut off the heads was also recovered,” KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said in a statement.

Netshiunda said a 12-year-old girl witnessed the shooting. She then alerted neighbours, leading to the suspect being arrested.

Furthermore, the 51-year-old man was found in possession of an unlawful firearm.

The gun is believed to be the weapon he used to kill his relatives.

Two women shot in drive-by shooting

Meanwhile, two women were seriously wounded in a drive-by shooting in Springfield Park, KZN, on Friday morning.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson, Prem Balram, said occupants of a white bakkie started shooting at a white BMW X5. Two women in the SUV were seriously injured.

“Approximately 30 spent 9mm cartridges were recovered at the scene,” said Balram.

Both women were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

