Tragic end to walk home as KZN woman’s killer sentenced

Strangling his ex-girlfriend to death, the man will spend life behind bars.

The Mtubatuba Regional Court has sentenced Kwazi Sithole, 25, to life imprisonment for the brutal July 2025 murder of his ex-girlfriend in the Hluhluwe area, northern KwaZulu-Natal, after spotting her walking with a friend.

Attack on dark road

The fatal encounter occurred on the evening of 26 July 2025, when the victim and her friend unexpectedly crossed paths with Sithole while walking together.

Spotting her former partner, the victim fled with her friend. Sithole gave chase, tripped his ex-girlfriend to the ground, and began strangling her.

When the friend attempted to step in, Sithole violently shoved her away, forcing her to run and gather help.

Discovery in the bushes

The friend returned shortly after with a group of friends, but both Sithole and the victim had vanished. During a search of the area, the group spotted Sithole walking out of a nearby thicket.

When confronted, he hurled insults at the search party and walked off.

Moments later, searchers discovered the victim’s body hidden in the bushy area Sithole had just exited.

Police arrested him at his home shortly after witnesses reported the crime.

‘Left us with deep trauma’

Prosecutor Phumlani Thembalethu Khoza built the state’s case using testimony from the witness friend, attending officer and the lead detective.

Khoza also submitted a Victim Impact Statement from the deceased’s mother, facilitated by court preparation officer Mandisa Paulette Sikakane.

“The loss of my daughter has left our family with overwhelming emotional pain and deep trauma,” the victim’s mother stated in her submission to the court.

“The NPA will continue to pursue justice without fear, favour or prejudice to safeguard the rights and dignity of victims and their families,” said NPA’s Natasha Ramkisson-Kara.

