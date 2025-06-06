Four killed, three others injured at Mfuleni taxi rank in Cape Town

The taxi rank has been cordoned off.

Four people have been killed and three others injured in a shooting at the Mfuleni taxi rank in Cape Town on Friday morning.

Details of the shooting are still sketchy, but it is believed that gunmen entered the taxi rank office and opened fire on the people inside.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said further details will be provided.

Sandton shooting

The mass shooting comes a day after three house robbery suspects, believed to be part of a criminal syndicate targeting homes in the northern suburb of Sandton, were fatally wounded during a shootout with police.

One other suspect was arrested.

Police said the gun battle occurred on the N1 freeway in Sandton on Thursday. The N1 North, between Winnie Mandela Drive and Rivonia Road, was closed to traffic as officers attended to the scene.

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said they received information about the suspects who had just committed a house robbery in Randburg.

*This is a developing story