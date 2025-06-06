Police launch search for teen kidnapped by fake cops in Vereeniging

The suspects' bakkie was fitted with blue lights on the grill and what looked like a police radio inside.

19 year old Kamogelo Baukudi was kidnapped in Vereeniging on Thursday. Picture: Saps

A police task team is desperately searching for 19-year-old Kamogelo Baukudi, who was kidnapped by two suspects impersonating police officers

It is understood that Baukudi was kidnapped in Vereeniging on Thursday, just before 12pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said a complainant identified as Daniel Malebatso arrived at Marti Du Plessis School in Fitchardpark as usual to fetch Baukudi, a Grade 11 pupil at the school.

Confrontation

Mathe said the duo left the school premises with Baukudi, driving the Suzuki Ertiga.

“Whilst driving along Vereeniging Drive Erlichpark Extension, Daniel alleges that they heard a siren sound from behind, and they were pulled over by a White Toyota Hilux GD-6 Double Cab.

“Inside the Toyota Hilux, there were two unknown male persons; one wearing police uniform and the other blue tracksuits,” Mathe said.

According to Malebatso, the suspects’ bakkie was fitted with blue lights on the grill and what looked like a police radio inside.

Kidnapping

Mathe said the suspect, wearing a police uniform, confronted Malebatso and informed him that the Suzuki Ertiga they were driving together with Baukudi was suspected of delivering drugs.

“The suspects then separated Daniel and Kamogelo and instructed Daniel to drive at the front whilst they followed from behind to Park Road Police Station.

“Both vehicles turned back and drove in westerly direction in Vereeniging Drive. Daniel alleges that a truck went in-between the Suzuki he was driving and the Toyota Hilux and he never saw it again,” Mathe said.

Investigation

Malebatso told the police that one of the suspects spoke Sesotho fluently and even mentioned the name “Thipe”.

Mathe said Malebatso and Baukudi’s mobile phones were found under the bridge on Ferrera Road.

“A case docket of kidnapping and impersonating the police was opened at Parkweg Police Station. Any member of the public who might have information that can help the police to find Kamogelo Baukudi; and might have seen the vehicles while in Vereeniging Drive is requested to contact Captain Sabata Jafta Moseme at 082 5262 713.

“Alternatively, the information can be submitted on the MySAPS App or call the Saps Crime Stop number 08600 10111,” Mathe said.

