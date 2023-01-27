Sipho Mabena
Sexual exploitation remains main driver of human trafficking in SA

This comes in the backdrop of SA being on the United State (US) Department of State’s Tier 2 Watch List for trafficking in persons.

Research results have confirmed that sex trafficking continues to account for the bulk of reported cases and prosecutions in South Africa, while prosecutions for human trafficking for labour are also severely lacking. Even more concerning is that the recent study has concluded that victims and perpetrators of human trafficking are significantly undercounted in both research and practice. This comes against the backdrop of SA being on the United State (US) Department of State’s Tier 2 Watch List for trafficking, as the country did not fully meet the minimum standards for the elimination of the practice, though they are making significant...

