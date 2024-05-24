WATCH: ‘Eastern Cape taxi violence an attack on people’ − Transport MEC

The resurgence of taxi violence this week has claimed the lives of at least three people and left 18 others injured.

Feuding taxi associations in the Maclear area are urged to resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport has condemned the spate of shootings in separate incidents related to taxi violence.

This comes after with apparent gun attacks that were reported between Maclear and Tsolo and Mthatha this week.

Taxi attacks

Eastern Cape transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said MEC Xolile Nqatha has condemned the attacks.

“These attacks come barely two months after MEC Nqatha had brought together under one roof all the warring factions in the province for peace talks and the signing of the Peace Accord,” said Binqose.

Nqatha has described the latest violence as not only undermining the accord, but as an attack on the masses of the people of the Eastern Cape who depend on taxis daily.

“Our primary aim is to ensure the safety of the general public who are at risk of being caught in the crossfire, while every effort is being made by the police to apprehend the perpetrators of these crimes,” he said.

Investigations

Nqatha said his department doesn’t want to jump into any ill-informed conclusions on the possible violation of a Peace Accord, such as possible closure of taxi ranks and revoking of permits and licences.

“Working with the police we’re taking a closer look at every aspect of these attacks. We won’t discard anything, we will probe every possibility so we can be comfortable with any decision we take rather than a knee jack reaction.

“However, we want to assure the public that we won’t hesitate to act should there be a compelling need to,” said Nqatha.

Meanwhile, Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Nomthetheleli Mene has urged the Maclear area’s feuding taxi associations to resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations.

“Violence is not the solution and only leads to unnecessary suffering and loss of life,” said Mene.

Eastern Cape police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder.

