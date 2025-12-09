Six nabbed as Hawks uncover drug lab in North West

The team traced information linked to a suspect who had fled in a separate drug proliferation case.

Police have made a massive drug bust, uncovering a narcotics lab in the North West province.

The clandestine laboratory was discovered in Makapanstad on Monday by the members of the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in the Western Cape, together with Counter-Narcotics and Gangs, Western Cape.

Suspects arrested

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the team traced information linked to a suspect who had fled in a separate drug proliferation case.

“Members of Serious Organised Crime Investigation of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation in the Western Cape followed up information which led them to a small holding in Thulwe in the north-west of Maubane in North West Province.

“Upon the Hawks’ arrival, six suspects aged between 44 and 55 were found manufacturing Mandrax. Large quantities of finished product (tablets) and powder were found at the scene. All six were arrested. Drug press, crusher machine, scales and packaging bags,” Mogale said.

Mogale said the six suspects will appear in court soon on charges of manufacturing drugs.

ALSO READ: Police arrest Nigerian drug mule at OR Tambo International Airport

Midrand drug bust

Last month, Gauteng police made a massive drug bust in Midrand, seizing cocaine worth an estimated value of R20 million.

Officers made the discovery at a smallholding.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the cocaine was discovered during a crime intelligence-driven operation.

Cocaine

“On Tuesday evening, 28 October 2025, a multidisciplinary team led by Crime Intelligence Head Office, inclusive of Gauteng Organised Crime Unit, Saps JHB K9 and members of the Local Criminal Record Centre (LCRC) were following up on information of drugs that were being stored at a plot in Blue Hills, Midrand.

“According to further investigation, the drugs were brought into South Africa from a neighbouring country and were destined for Cape Town, Western Cape,” Mathe said.

Mathe said the cocaine was found hidden in a storage room on the plot.

ALSO READ: Three drug traffickers arrested in one week at OR Tambo Airport