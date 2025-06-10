Crime

Suspect arrested in Likhona Fose muder

10 June 2025

Fose's body was found mutilated on 1 June

Lukhona Fose. Picture: Supplied

Police have confirmed that a suspect linked to the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose has been arrested.

The Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Johannesburg, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Fose’s family believes her murder was a homophobic hate crime because the teen identified as lesbian.

“The police’s Occult Unit has been working hard to find the perpetrators following the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Fose.

“One person was taken in for questioning on Monday, 9 June 2025. He was then linked to the murder and charged accordingly,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

The suspect is expected to appear before Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

This is a developing story.

