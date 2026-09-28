Another woman killed in Tembisa

The woman's belongings were taken during the incident.

A 23‑year‑old woman has been gunned down in Tembisa, sparking a murder and robbery probe as police hunt the killers.

The woman was shot and killed on Mapungubwe Street, Tembisa, on Monday morning at about 5:45am, 28 September.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said the woman was reportedly on her way to work when she was shot and killed during an alleged robbery.

Muridili said the woman’s belongings were taken during the incident.

“The deceased has been identified; however, her family is yet to be formally notified.

“Preliminary investigations have not established any link between this incident and the recent cases involving the bodies of women found in Ekurhuleni.

“No one has been arrested yet, and the police are following up on leads,” Muridili said.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact their local police station or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or send tip-offs via the MySAPS App.

*This is a developing story