Barberton tavern shooting: One dead, three wounded as police launch manhunt

Police officers received a call to attend to an incident at a local hospital.

A man has been killed, and three others wounded when gunmen opened fire on a group walking home from a tavern in Barberton, Mpumalanga.

The shooting occurred in Emjindini, Barberton, at 3:50am on Saturday.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo said officers received a call about an incident at a local hospital.

“Upon arrival, a medical practitioner pointed out a deceased man and three other victims who had sustained gunshot wounds.

“Preliminary investigation suggests that the four victims were shot while they were on their way from a tavern in Emjindini. One victim succumbed to his injuries while the other three are currently receiving medical treatment,” Masondo said.

Murder

Police have opened a case of murder, and three of attempted murder. A manhunt for suspect(s) has been launched.

Masondo said the motive for the shooting is yet to be determined and investigations are continuing.

Anyone with information that may assist in apprehending the suspect(s) is urged to contact the nearest police station by calling the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or submit information via MYSAPSAPP. All received information will be treated as confidential, and callers may opt to remain anonymous.

Manhunt

The Provincial Commissioner of the SA Police Service in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Apaphia Modise, has vowed that officers will work around the clock to ensure the suspect(s) are arrested.

‘We therefore plead with members of the public to alert the authorities when they have information about those in possession of a firearm unlawfully, so that we can act before another life of an innocent person is taken.

“We will not allow criminals to terrorise our communities. Hence, we will act without any hesitation, ” said Modise.