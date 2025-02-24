Suspected robbers killed in shootout with KZN police

The suspected robbers were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with officers in Lindelani in Ntuzuma.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police have shot and killed four suspected robbers in the province.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspected robbers were shot and fatally wounded in a shootout with officers in Lindelani in Ntuzuma on Monday morning.

Netshiunda said officers were on the scene.

More details to follow.

This is the second shootout in KZN in less than a week as police crackdown on criminals in the province.

Shootout

Last week, two suspects were killed in a shootout with police at Nhungwane Area 1 in Inanda, KZN, on Tuesday morning.

ALSO READ: Two dead, one arrested in shootout with police in KZN

One suspect was arrested.

Gang

Netshiunda said officers received information about suspects who were responsible for a spate of robberies in Inanda.

“A few days ago, police had received information from law-abiding residents of Inanda about the suspects who were believed to be responsible for house robberies and other crimes in the area, and police worked on the information until the suspected robbers were cornered at Nhlungwane.

“Police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects, and police cornered them inside a house. When police announced their presence by knocking on the door, the suspects responded by opening fire.”

Netshiunda said preliminary investigations established links between the suspects and the Inanda West Gang.

*This is a developing story

ALSO READ: Muhsin Hendricks, world’s ‘first openly gay imam’, shot dead [VIDEO]