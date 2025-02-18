Two dead, one arrested in shootout with police in KZN

Preliminary investigations have established links between the suspects and the Inanda West Gang.

The suspects were shot and fatally wounded at Nhungwane Area 1 in Inanda on Tuesday morning. Picture: Saps

Two suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday morning.

It is understood that the suspects were shot and fatally wounded at Nhungwane Area 1 in Inanda.

Gun battle

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers received information about suspects who were responsible for a spate of robberies in Inanda.

“A few days ago, police had received information from law-abiding residents of Inanda about the suspects who were believed to be responsible for house robberies and other crimes in the area, and police worked on the information until the suspected robbers were cornered at Nhlungwane.

“Police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects, and police cornered them inside a house. When police announced their presence by knocking on the door, the suspects responded by opening fire.”

Suspect arrested, two fatally shot

Netshiunda said that during the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded.

“The suspects were found in possession of two firearms. One other suspect, who did not fight with the police, was arrested.”

“Preliminary investigations have established links between the suspects and the Inanda West Gang,” Ntshiunda said.

The arrested suspect is expected to appear in court soon.

Imam shot dead

Meanwhile, police are searching for two suspects involved in the murder of a 58-year-old imam from Cape Town.

Muhsin Hendricks, who was widely recognised as the first openly gay imam, was gunned down in a hail of bullets on Saturday morning in Gqeberha, hours before he was to allegedly marry a lesbian couple.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg told The Citizen that the case was reported at the Bethelsdorp police station.

Murder motive

“It is alleged that at approximately 10am, the deceased, Imam Moegsien Hendricks and a driver were inside a gold-coloured VW TRoc in Haley Place, in Extension 24, Bethelsdorp, when a silver-coloured Hilux double cab stopped in front and blocked them from driving off.

“Two unknown suspects with covered faces got out of the vehicle and started firing multiple shots at the car. Thereafter, they fled the scene, and the driver noticed that Hendricks, who was seated at the back of the vehicle, was shot and killed,” Van Rensburg said.

