Suspected robbers killed in shootout with police in Sebokeng

Police were conducting patrols when they picked up on a suspected hijacked vehicle with false registration numbers.

Two suspected robbers have been killed in a shootout in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

It is understood that the suspects were fatally wounded on Monday afternoon, 13 April 2026.

Hijacked vehicle

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) in Gauteng were patrolling around Houtkop Road when they picked up on a suspected hijacked vehicle with false registration numbers.

“They tried to stop the vehicle using sirens, but the vehicle sped off, and shots were fired at the police, leading to a high-speed chase with a shootout.”

Explosives

Nevhuhulwi said the suspects’ vehicle capsized, and one of the suspects tried to flee but collapsed a few meters away from the vehicle.

“Both suspects were later declared dead by paramedics. The police seized a firearm from the suspects and explosives that were found inside the vehicle for further investigations.”

Nevhuhulwi said the robber’s vehicle was reportedly stolen in Carletonville in a case reported in January 2026.

Child killed

Meanwhile, two people, including a 12-year-old boy, were shot dead in the Western Cape on the weekend.

The shooting occurred in Delft, Cape Town, on Friday night, 10 April 2026, on Leiden Avenue.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said officers responded to the shooting at about 10:45pm.

“Delft police registered two counts of murder and four of attempted murder following a shooting incident where a 38-year-old female and a 12-year-old boy were shot and fatally wounded, and two males and two females between 19 and 61 were wounded.

“Police members responded to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims who sustained gunshot wounds to their bodies. The 38 and 12-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the other victims were transported to a medical facility for treatment,” Twigg said.

Twigg said investigations into the shooting is continuing.