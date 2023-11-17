Suspects held after South Africa Rugby Union burglary

Cape Town detectives close in on burglary suspects linked to the daring raid on the South Africa Rugby Union's offices.

Police in Cape Town said Friday they apprehended two suspects in relation to a burglary at the South Africa Rugby Union’s offices, during which thieves held the World Cup, stole signed jerseys, laptops and whisky.

“All trophies, including the Webb Ellis Cup, are safe,” SA Rugby said, confirming the incident earlier this week.

But detectives in the port city said they were “making headway” and arrests were “imminent” after the Monday night break-in.

“As part of the elaborate investigation… two suspects have been apprehended,” said police spokeswoman Novela Potelwa.

The pair were being questioned “with a view to apprehending the perpetrators of the act” and “a breakthrough is on the cards”, she added.

The investigation was launched after two burglars broke into a business complex where SA Rugby has its offices.

CCTV of the incident shared on social media showed one of the thieves picking up the Webb Ellis Cup won by the Springboks last month in Paris before swiftly putting it down and moving to open some cupboards.

Police said the “well-dressed” burglars stole five signed Springbok jerseys, “high-end” whisky and 68 laptops — most of them from another office.

South Africa has long suffered from high crime rates.

The country recorded more than 50,000 burglaries between July and September this year — an average of more than 550 a day — according to official statistics.

