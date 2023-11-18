Daily news update: SA’s murder stats, where you’re most likely to be raped, and Nkohla murder suspect dying in police cell

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, 6,911 people survive murder attempts in three months, the places you are most likely to be raped and the people you are most likely to be raped by, and an Nkohla murder suspect dying in his holding cell.

We also look at Woolworths taking an Israeli product off its shelves due to “credible threats”, the leading causes of road rage, the sergeant tackling another high-profile insurance murder case and Blade Nzimande withdrawing the Government Gazette appointing an administrator for Unisa.

News today: 18 November

Crime stats: 6,911 people survived murder attempts between July and September

South Africa has recorded an increase in attempted murder cases, with 6, 911 cases reported between 1 July and end of September 2023 – 756 more than the same period last year.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Police Minister Bheki Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola briefed parliament’s portfolio committee on police on the second quarter crime statistics on Friday morning.

Read more here

Here’s where you’re most likely to get raped in South Africa

You’re most likely to get raped in your home or your perpetrator’s home, by a family member, friend or neighbour in South Africa, the latest crimes stats have revealed.

Photo: iStock

4,726 rape incidents took place at either the home of the rape victim or the home of the perpetrator who is known to the victim.

The province with the highest number of such incidences is the Eastern Cape, followed by KwaZulu-Natal, with Gauteng in third place.

Read more here

Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla murder: Suspect found dead in holding cell

In a shocking twist, the Hawks confirmed the third suspect in the Loyiso Mabandla Nkohla murder case died a day after his arrest.

The third suspect in the Loyiso Mabandla murder case has died. Image: supplied

The suspect was found dead in the holding cells before his appearance in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the suspect died of natural causes.

Read more here

Woolies removes Israeli product from shelves after receiving threats

Retail giant Woolworth says it has removed an Israeli product from its shelves after receiving threats.

Woolworths. Image Supplied

This comes as Israel continues its bombardment of Gaza which has left more than 11,000 Palestinians dead, most of them women and children, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Woolworths among other retailers has come under pressure from pro-Palestinian groups and supporters to stop stocking Israeli products.

Read more here

‘We are a very angry country’: Arguments, misunderstandings, road rage leading causes of murder in SA

A person in South Africa in more likely to be killed as a result of an argument, misunderstanding or road rage, the latest crime statistics have revealed.

Q&A Session in the National Assembly at the Good Hope Chamber on 9 March 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The police’s top brass, including Police Minister Bheki Cele, briefed the Portfolio Committee on Police about the second quarter crime statistics of the 2023/2024 financial year on Friday.

Read more here

Celebrated sergeant tackles second high-profile insurance killer case

Sergeant Keshi Mabunda, the cop who first brought down notorious killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu, may soon have another insurance fraud killer to add to his list.

Sergeant Keshi Mabunda

The woman who is being investigated after benefiting from insurance claims upon the deaths of her son, husband, two daughters and niece, will remain in police custody another week after making her first appearance at court on Friday.

Read more here

Nzimande withdraws government gazette on Unisa administration after court ruling

Minister of Higher Education, Blade Nzimande withdrew a government gazette detailing the appointment of an administrator for Unisa two days after the High Court ruled he should do so.

Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The decision on Friday relates to Government Notice No. 4015 published in Government Gazette No. 49582 Vol 700 on 27 October 2023, in which Nzimande detailed the appointment based on the recommendations of independent assessor Themba Mosia’s report on the struggling institution.

Read more here

July 2021 unrest ‘instigators’ slapped with terrorism charges

The state has added more serious charges against the July 2021 unrest instigators.

A file image of a cloud of dark smoke coming from Brookside Mall, in Pietermaritzburg, during the 2021 July unrest. Photo: The Witness

The 65 alleged instigators charged in connection with the unrest and public violence that occurred in July 2021, in various parts of KwaZulu-Natal returned to the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Ramkisson-Kara said the state found more evidence against the group.

Read more here

WATCH: ‘Opposing Israel’s brutal system is not anti-Semitic’ – Malema

Political parties were at loggerheads in Parliament about whether to close the South African embassy in Israel and boot out the Israeli ambassador to South Africa or not.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

This comes after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) tabled a motion that South Africa cut diplomatic ties with Tel Aviv and close Israel’s embassy.

Parliamentarians will vote next week on the motion.

Read more here

Two Phala Phala game farm robbery accused granted bail

Two of the three suspects linked to a burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm have been granted bail.

Imanuwela David and Froliana Joseph in the dock. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

Three suspects appeared in the Bela Bela District Court on Friday on charges of theft, housebreaking with intent to steal, money laundering and conspiracy to commit robbery at the farm.

Froliana Joseph and her brother David Joseph were granted bail. Imanuwela David will remain in custody.

Read more here

Nearly 30 years after 2Pac gave him his first blunt, Snoop Dogg quits weed

US rapper and marijuana advocate Snoop Dogg surprised the world when he shared that he was quitting weed, which has drawn a variety of reaction from fans, some of whom were inspired by the rapper to smoke.

US rapper Snoop Dogg has announced that he’s quit smoking marijuana. Picture: snoopdogg/Instagram

“After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” averred the Hip Hop artist short statement on his social media.

Read more here

PICS: Our 10 favourite national gowns from Miss Universe 2023 preliminary

Beauty queens from 85 countries globally are competing for the title of Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador.

Some of the Miss Universe 2023 contestants. Pictures: Instagram

The new queen will be crowned at the José Adolfo Pineda Arena in San Salvador this Saturday, 18 November, and the ceremony will air live on SABC 3 (DStv Channel 193) from 3 am and repeated later the same day at 7:30 pm.

Read more here

Five things Bafana need to do to beat Benin and Rwanda

Bafana Bafana begin their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign on Saturday when they take on Benin at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, while three days later they face Rwanda away from home in Butare.

Percy Tau could be a key man in Bafana’s attack. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/GalloImages.

Hugo Broos is targetting six points from these opening two Group C matches, as Bafana look to get out of the blocks faster than their rivals in the battle for top spot in the group, and automatic World Cup qualification.

Read more here

Fairytale ending awaits ‘unbeatable’ Indian cricket team

As well as some of the other teams have played, India have been phenomenal at the Cricket World Cup, with a rare question being raised: Are they even beatable?

Virat Kohli has been one of the Indian team’s major stars at the World Cup. Picture: Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Of course, any team can be beaten, but the tournament hosts have looked to be as complete as a cricket side can be, strengthening their grip on the favourites’ tag throughout the showpiece.

Their stats alone have offered a reflection of the superb players they have in their side.

Read more here