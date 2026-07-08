Suspects on the loose after security officer shot on Komatipoort farm

A gunshot was heard while two security guards were on duty patrolling the farm

The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched a manhunt for suspects after an attack that occurred on a farm near Komatipoort, Mpumalanga.

Police responded to the scene on Tuesday.

Gunshots at farm

A 55-year-old security officer told police he heard a gunshot while doing routine patrols on the farm at around 8pm.

As he moved closer to observe, he allegedly noticed three unknown men in the area.

Fearing for his safety, he hid after hearing footsteps approaching his position.

He then jumped over a fence and remained in hiding.

After notifying other members of the security company for assistance, they followed what appeared to be drag marks and discovered his colleague with gunshot wounds to the head 30 minutes later.

The injured security officer was transported by emergency services to a local hospital and is receiving medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations

Following preliminary investigations conducted by Saps, it was revealed that the suspects fled the scene with aluminium drag lights that belonged to the farm.

The motive for the attack remains under investigation.

Unlicensed firearm

In a separate incident, another manhunt has been launched for a suspect linked to a house robbery, after police in the North West recovered an unlicensed firearm and a stolen cellphone during operations in Rustenburg.

Information obtained from the cellphone led investigators to identify its owner, believed to be one of the suspects, in Sunrise Park in Rustenburg.

The operational team proceeded to an address in Extension 5, where a male suspect emerged from a room and fled on foot after noticing the police.

Evidence

He was then positively identified as the owner of the recovered cellphone.

When authorities searched the room, a 9mm pistol was discovered with its serial number removed, four rounds of 9mm ammunition, and a cellphone reported to be stolen during the house robbery.

The firearm and ammunition were handed in at Saps in Boitekong for processing, while the stolen cellphone and recovered cash were booked in as evidence at the Northam Saps.

According to Saps reports, the suspect remains at large, as efforts have been intensified to trace and arrest him.

Investigations are continuing , along with additional charges, including the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition as well as possession of suspected stolen property.