‘State’s case against me is weak’: Peet Viljoen wants R500m from NPA amid bail bid

Meanwhile, the state argues Viljoen lacks a stable residence in South Africa.

Disbarred lawyer Peet Viljoen is pursuing a R500 million lawsuit against the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as he seeks bail in his R27 million fraud case.

Viljoen appeared at the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Pretoria on Wednesday, 8 July 2026, for a formal bail application. The matter was later postponed to 23 July.

He faces at least 400 charges, including fraud, corruption, theft, perjury and forgery, stemming from alleged irregular property sales dating back to 2010.

His arrest took place at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on 16 June 2026 after he was deported from the United States (US) over shoplifting.

WATCH: Viljoen arrives in court

Peet Viljoen seeks bail release

Through an affidavit presented by his legal representative, Viljoen argued that he poses no flight risk and contended that remaining in custody hampers his ability to adequately prepare his defence.

As part of his bail proposal, he indicated a willingness to hand over his passport, which is currently in his wife’s possession.

He further maintained that while living in the US, he did not conceal his identity or whereabouts.

Viljoen pointed out that the case dates back 16 years, arguing that witnesses have long been identified and publicly known.

He insisted there is little risk of interference with evidence or witnesses and stated that he poses no threat to the public.

NPA lawsuit

Central to Viljoen’s defence strategy is his claim that the state’s case lacks strength, forming the basis of his civil action against the NPA for alleged unlawful prosecution.

“I am also in the process of suing the NPA for R500 million regarding the contraventions of my constitutional rights. The summons has already been issued.

“I believe that the state’s case against me is weak and flawed.

“I intend to deal successfully with the case and sue them for damages, which also requires my presence in the RSA [Republic of South Africa],” his affidavit further reads.

He also argued that his actions contradict the behaviour expected of someone attempting to evade justice.

“At about 1 June 2026, my wife informed me that the NPA planned on arresting me if I returned to South Africa.

“I requested an immigration court in the USA to deport me to South Africa.

“I could have been asked to be deported to Mexico, which, with South Africa, has no extradition treaty. This is not the actions of a fugitive from justice,” he said.

Alleged property fraud scheme

Prosecutors allege that Viljoen played a central role in the fraudulent sale of at least 46 properties owned by the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC) in 2010.

According to the state, the transactions resulted in losses exceeding R27.6 million, as the JPC allegedly received no payment from the deals.

Financial evidence presented by the state prosecutor, in opposition to Viljoen’s bail application, suggested that the disgraced lawyer, who was disbarred by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) in 2011, personally benefited from the scheme.

“An affidavit from ISW Rossouw, a chartered accountant, [states] he conducted an analysis of different bank accounts.

“His affidavit clearly states facts that indicate the applicant personally benefited from the whole fraudulent scheme.

“In paragraph 20, he refers to an amount of R7 921 158.31 that was transferred to the applicant’s bank accounts. These funds were part of the proceeds of the unlawful activities.

“It is therefore clear that there is strong evidence against the applicant that implicates him in the commission of the alleged crimes,” the prosecutor said.

The statement further cited the Tammy Taylor trademark scandal, alleging that Viljoen engaged in criminal conduct and was subject to investigation by the Hawks.

Prosecution opposes bail

The state further argued that Viljoen lacks a stable residence in South Africa and has previously demonstrated behaviour consistent with a flight risk.

According to the state, he sold all his assets before relocating to the US in May 2025.

It was further alleged that some of the offences were committed after Viljoen had been granted bail of R50 000 on 18 August 2010.

The prosecutor referred to earlier court proceedings, noting that Viljoen and his co-accused entered pleas of guilty in 2017.

However, those proceedings were overturned by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in April 2024, with the matter referred back for trial before ultimately being struck from the roll months later in July.

Additional concerns were raised regarding Viljoen’s movements and online activity.

Records from the Department of Home Affairs reportedly show no official return to South Africa by Viljoen or his wife after their departure last year.

The authorities only became aware of their relocation to the US after 10 July 2025 through social media posts in which the couple allegedly made derogatory and racist remarks about judges and black South Africans.

“It has been established that since 17 June 2026, several of the posts made by the application and his wife had been removed from the social media platforms where they were initially posted.

“This could only be an attempt to remove some of the incriminating remarks they made before.”

The state further indicated that the couple’s US visas were revoked in October 2025.

Despite being formally notified, they allegedly remained in the country unlawfully.

The case has been postponed to 23 July.