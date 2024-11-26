Tshwane police wage war on house and business robbers in area identified as hotspot

Police have noticed a pattern of targeted break-ins in this Centurion suburb.

Police have arrested two suspects involved in a house robbery in Centurion where they allegedly tied up an elderly and his valuables.

Tshwane District police spokesperson Captain Johan van Dyk said a swift response by private security personnel and Community Policing Forum (CPF) members resulted in the arrest of two in the early hours of Tuesday.

“At approximately 00:30 a report was received regarding a suspicious bakkie attempting to steal a vehicle on Union Avenue.

ALSO READ: Would-be burglar caught by quick-thinking officer

“Responding security officers identified the bakkie driving without headlights and initiated a pursuit, culminating in the vehicle being stopped on Botha Avenue.

“The security officers were promptly joined by members of the South African Police Service, Community Policing Forum (CPF) and other local security companies,” he said.

Third suspect escaped

Van Dyk said two suspects were apprehended, while a third suspect fled into nearby bushes.

“Officers discovered a firearm in the possession of the driver and further investigation revealed that the bakkie had been stolen during a house robbery earlier that evening.

“During the robbery, four suspects allegedly tied up an elderly man, held him at gunpoint, and stole a television and other valuables,” he said.

Acting District Commissioner Brigadier Moses Dladla praised the outstanding collaboration between the police, private security partners, and CPF members, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships in combating crime.

ALSO READ: Crime trend alert: SA thieves are now targeting homes for these items

Targeted break-ins

Last week Tshwane police successfully apprehended a suspect linked to a series of business and residential burglaries.

Van Dyk said a multidisciplinary early-morning operation was initiated after the police identified a pattern of targeted break-ins in the Lyttleton residential area, with businesses and homes being victimized during the early morning hours.

ALSO READ: Sunnyside still in Top 30 stations failing to tackle serious crime

“In response, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted under the leadership of Lyttleton police, in partnership with local security companies.

“Through meticulous investigation, the suspect was identified and traced to an informal settlement known as Bushbuck Ridge near the Sports Park train station.

“During the operation, the suspect was found in possession of an unlicensed firearm and a BMW motorcycle reported stolen the previous morning,” he said.

Linked to other crimes

Van Dyk said preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect was linked to at least five burglaries in recent weeks.

“The recovered firearm will undergo forensic analysis to determine whether the weapon has been used in other criminal activities,” he added.

The Station Commander, Brigadier Michelle Toohey, said the arrest highlighted their dedication to maintaining the safety and security of the Lyttleton community.

“In the Lyttleton policing area, we are committed crime fighters, determined to do everything in our power to keep our streets safe,” she said.

NOW READ: Elderly man shoots two suspects in failed house robbery